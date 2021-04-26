OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

