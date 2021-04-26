OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 607 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 76.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 51.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.33. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.