OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $709,201.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00742400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.44 or 0.07416274 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

