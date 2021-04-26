Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,736.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $89,736.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00004487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.56 or 0.99410986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00131535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001873 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

