Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 230,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $3,295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,199,072.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.