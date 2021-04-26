Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

OCUP stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.