Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

