Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. 63,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

