NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $193.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.40. 13,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

