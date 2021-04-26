Nwam LLC Sells 15,952 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

