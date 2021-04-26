Nwam LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 927.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. 325,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,028 shares of company stock worth $8,354,280.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

