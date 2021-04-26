Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,451 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

