Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Team worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Team by 280.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:TISI opened at $9.70 on Monday. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.