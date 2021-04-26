Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

