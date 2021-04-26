Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,340 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CTO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $310.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

