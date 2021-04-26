Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,657 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Gladstone Land worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

