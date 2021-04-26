Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 26,300 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Niu Technologies worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

