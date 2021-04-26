Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Movado Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

