Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,069 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Annexon by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annexon alerts:

In other Annexon news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.