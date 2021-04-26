Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion.

TSE NTR opened at C$67.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.98. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$38.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

