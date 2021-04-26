NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

Shares of NRG opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

