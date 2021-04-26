NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $207.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.85 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.