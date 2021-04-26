Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $87.85. 5,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,684. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

