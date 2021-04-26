Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.03. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

