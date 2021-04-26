Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ABUS stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.