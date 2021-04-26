Northern Trust Corp Has $425,000 Holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

