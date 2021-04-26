Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAPR opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

