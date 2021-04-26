Norges Bank Takes $12.38 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,122,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.