Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 303,257 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.14% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $7,588,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,342 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

