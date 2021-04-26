Norges Bank Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

DIN opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

