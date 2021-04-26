Norges Bank Invests $12.85 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after buying an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.