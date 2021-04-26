Norges Bank Invests $12.09 Million in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 332,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

