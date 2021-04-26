Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.71

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.71 and last traded at $215.07, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.93.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

