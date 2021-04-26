Nord/LB Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAI. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.71 and a 200-day moving average of €60.89. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

