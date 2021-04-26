Noku Price Hits $0.38 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 198.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $10,927.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

