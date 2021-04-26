Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. Noah has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Noah by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.