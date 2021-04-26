NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE NI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NiSource by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in NiSource by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 654,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

