NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

