Nichols (LON:NICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,450.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,298.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £515.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

