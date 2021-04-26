NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.