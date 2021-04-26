NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 226 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

