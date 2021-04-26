NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

