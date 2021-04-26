NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.