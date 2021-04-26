NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,278 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 156.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 2U were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $9,379,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

