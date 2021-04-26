Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 3rd (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 3rd. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

About Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

