New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 85,784 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 85,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $59,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

