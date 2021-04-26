New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,931 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $69,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

