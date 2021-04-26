New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $87,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

