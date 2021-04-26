New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $64,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 365.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 58.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

