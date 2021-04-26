New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.99 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.